Stephens County diaper drive hoping to help parents in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Infants need up to 12 diapers a day, which could cost parents hundreds of dollars a day, jeopardizing a family’s ability to remain economically stable.

The United Way of Stephens County is addressing the issue by collecting diapers now through June 19th for parents who may need a helping hand.

If you are interested in donating you can drop a package of new diapers off in Duncan at BancFirst, Faith Church, First Christian Church Ray of Hope and the Well.

Plus, Jefferson County residents can also pitch in by going to the donation box located at First Bank and Trust in Waurika.

For more information you can call (580) 255-3648.

