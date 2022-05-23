Expert Connections
WFPD investigating two weekend homicides

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating two weekend homicides.

The first investigation began following a welfare check call Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to a home on Brown St. around 12:30 p.m.

The body of 23-year-old Zachary Wood was found inside the home. Foul play is believed to have been involved, according to police.

The second happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a medical call on Covington, where they found a deceased male inside a vehicle on the property.

Detectives executed a search warrant. Police took people at the home to the station for interviews.

The victim’s name is not being released, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about either case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

