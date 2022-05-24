Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting
Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.
Officials looking for missing teen
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder

Latest News

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House...
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
Woman recalls shooting, killing intruder at Florida home
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage