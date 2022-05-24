Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Showers & Storms Continue | 5/24 AM

Periods of precipitation will continue over the next day or so keep the rain jacket or umbrella close by!
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A line of thunderstorms is currently moving east this Tuesday morning. The main threat includes wind gusts at 40mph plus heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Periods of precipitation will continue over the next day or so keep the rain jacket or umbrella close by! With multiple rounds of rains expected, the locally heavy rainfall will lead to flooding concerns. An additional 1-3″ will likely fall from now until midday Wednesday, so as a result, a flood watch is in place for most southwest Oklahoma counties and some north Texas counties through late tonight. There’s also a chance for isolated to scattered severe storms day this afternoon through mid-evening (1PM-7PM). The strongest of storms will produce wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail. There is also a low tornado potential too. Skies will remain cloudy with high temperatures rising only into the low to mid 70s. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

All rain activity looks to come to an end by lunchtime tomorrow. Widespread cloudiness will continue early Wednesday but look for peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. A cold front will move in late Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning reinforcing the cooler weather. Highs by midweek will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

Temperatures will become warmer starting Thursday with heat back in the forecast by Friday/ the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry for Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s area wide. Breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. Mid to upper 90s for Saturday with ample sunshine and breezy south winds. Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday.

Have a good day! -LW

