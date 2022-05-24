Expert Connections
Lawton water authority receives approval to request loan for $78 million dollars.

Today the Lawton City Council gave their approval for the Lawton water authority to request two loans totaling $78-million-dollars.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday May 24, the Lawton City Council held a special meeting for the Lawton water authority.

In this portion of the city council meeting they approved the request to receive a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board for nearly 45 million dollars as well as 33 million dollars from the Oklahoma Department of environmental quality. These funds will be used to support the phase 1 construction waste water treatment plant and replace 5 million dollars worth of much needed water meters across town.

Director of Public Works Rusty Whisenhunt says the money spent now could actually increase the city’s revenue on water usage.

“The existing water meters are 13 to 15 years old and are reaching their life. As water meters get old, they start reading low, so it is lost revenue for the City of Lawton, so by replacing the meters we will gain some of the revenue back that is lost through water sales,” said Whisenhunt.

Whisenhunt also said the only increase the citizens of Lawton will see is an adjustment of a $1.65 to help pay for the waste water treatment plant loan.

He also said, “If we did not borrow the money we would have to fund it all up front which means none of the other projects identified in CIP would be able to get any funds for several years. This spreads it out over the life of the CIP to allow other projects to occur.”

The Cache Road water line project spans from 67th street to Fort Sill Boulevard.

Officials said this water line is very old and breaks often losing water and putting people out of service.

This project is scheduled to start work in November

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

