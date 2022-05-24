Expert Connections
United Way holding Family Empowerment sessions across Lawton

The Success by 6 continues on Thursday at the Lawton Boys and Girls club.
The Success by 6 continues on Thursday at the Lawton Boys and Girls club.(Katie Reed)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way is looking to gear up kids and their families with the Success by 6 Family Empowerment Program.

Not only that, but participating families could walk away with a $50 gas gift card for learning how they can guide their children towards a successful future.

Capacity is limited to 10 families, and is on a first come first serve basis with those families receiving a $50 dollar E-Z GO gift card, as long as they stay the whole session.

“We want to go to where people are at, to make it easier on people,” Roxanne Wiseman from the United Way said. “And there’s just an in-general need all over to get children school and life ready by age 6. Those early childhood years are imperitive to the success of that child.”

To participate, all you have to do is show up to the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to this one, don’t worry, the United Way and their partners plan to host events every Thursday at participating locations, until April 2023.

