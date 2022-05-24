Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
By Chris Anderson, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired for an incident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver did not stop.

“We’ve got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby. Officials pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Miller, was arrested and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting
Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.
Officials looking for missing teen
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
AERIALS: Police on the scene of fatal shooting at Texas school
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing