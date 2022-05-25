7News First Alert Weather: The brief cool-down comes to an end as highs soar in the mid-90s this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, wrap around showers from a nearby low will gradually taper off as it tracks towards the northeast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

On Thursday, dry air filters in allowing for bright and sunny skies. A warming trend will kick off with highs topping out in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

A ridge of high pressure expands across the Southern Plains at the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. As a result, highs are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will also increase out of the south at 15-25 mph throughout the entirety of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Early next week, a trough will develop across the Pacific Northwest and could send a shortwave or two across the Southern Plains. If models remain unchanged, a stray shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday and into the late half of next week.

