7News First Alert Weather: Rain gradually comes to an end tomorrow ahead of a warming trend to end the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Overnight, showers and isolated storms will continue across Texoma. The primary threat will be localized flooding especially low lying and poor drainage areas. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, lingering showers and storms will taper off during the afternoon and early evening with the higher coverage being across Southwest Oklahoma. It will be a cool afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 with higher wind gusts.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will will strengthen across the Southern Plains allowing for a warming trend at the end of the workweek. Unseasonably warm temperatures will return over the weekend with highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s.

