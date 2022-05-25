Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Rain gradually comes to an end tomorrow ahead of a warming trend to end the workweek

Unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend
First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Overnight, showers and isolated storms will continue across Texoma. The primary threat will be localized flooding especially low lying and poor drainage areas. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, lingering showers and storms will taper off during the afternoon and early evening with the higher coverage being across Southwest Oklahoma. It will be a cool afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 with higher wind gusts.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will will strengthen across the Southern Plains allowing for a warming trend at the end of the workweek. Unseasonably warm temperatures will return over the weekend with highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting
Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.
Officials looking for missing teen
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder

Latest News

Today the Lawton City Council gave their approval for the Lawton water authority to request two...
Lawton water authority receives approval to request loan for $78 million dollars.
The Success by 6 continues on Thursday at the Lawton Boys and Girls club.
United Way holding Family Empowerment sessions across Lawton
Periods of precipitation will continue over the next day or so keep the rain jacket or umbrella...
First Alert Forecast: Showers & Storms Continue | 5/24 AM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Lets continue to chip away at the ongoing drought