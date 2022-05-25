City of Lawton Lakes Division experiencing intermittent phone issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In announcement today, the City of Lawton Lakes Division, explained they were currently experiencing phone issues, which may make it more difficult for lake-goers to contact them.

They are currently experiencing these issues, intermittently, at their Lake Lawtonka office.

They urge residents who are needing to contact the division to email their Administrative Assistance Misty Roberts at the address: misty.roberts@lawtonok.gov.

