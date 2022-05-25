First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & Cool Today | 5/25AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainfall continues this Wednesday morning as some locations are waking up to light/ moderate rainfall. The upper level low that brought us the rain showers/ storms will move wicked slowly over the Southern Plains resulting in periods of showers. However, no severe weather is expected with todays rain. Cloud cover will stick around keeping things cool as high temperatures for many this afternoon will only rise into the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

Scattered cloud cover overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s by tomorrow morning. An upper level ridge will build out to our west resulting in warmer temperatures through the weekend. With that being said, Thursday will remain below average for end of May standards with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures this time of year should be closer to the mid 80s. Scattered clouds early with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday will be near-average as sunshine and light south winds will return daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the upper-level ridge builds and strengthens, it will bring much warmer temperatures back across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, especially through the weekend. Highs by Saturday afternoon will soar into the mid 90s, ample sunshine and breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. The low 100s aren’t out of the question for western counties Saturday.

Sunday will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Look for mostly sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20mph. Given the recent rainfall, the extra moisture will result in heat indices higher every day.

The ridge will weaken by early next week putting a stop to the warming trend. With the ridge flattening, high temperatures by Monday afternoon will stay hot but will only rise into the mid 90s. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny with south winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. Tuesday will fall into the low 90s.

Have a good day! - LW

