La Niña likely to continue through summer with forecasts pointing to another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane season starts soon
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1st and continues through November 30th. Forecasters who specialize in tropical analysis are calling for the 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season. The forecast includes several climate factors such as the ongoing La Niña phase, which refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. In addition, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures are expected in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea along with weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon.

SST Anomalies for Pacific Ocean
SST Anomalies for Pacific Ocean(KSWO)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic, with up to 21 named storms this year. They are predicting 10 storms to become hurricanes, and 3-6 storms to reach category 3, 4 or 5. NOAA predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University, specializes in forecasting the Atlantic basin for hurricane activity. CSU’s 2022 hurricane season forecast calls for 19 named storms, 9 storms to become hurricanes, and 4 to be classified as major hurricanes. This prediction, once again, foreshadows another consecutive year of above-average activity.

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast(KSWO)

A storm is named when it attains tropical storm status, which is classified by sustained winds of 39 mph or greater. A storm then becomes a hurricane when its sustained winds reach 74 mph or greater. The World Meteorological Organization creates a list of names several seasons in advance, with each list containing 21 names, alternating between male and female names. The 2022 Atlantic name list is as follows.

2022 Atlantic Storm Names
2022 Atlantic Storm Names(KSWO)

