Lawton City Council approves the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.
Officials based next year’s revenues off possible increases in sales tax use at 4%, and a utility rate and fee hike of 15%.
A summary of costs for the year include: a one step or 3% increase in base pay for city personnel and a one percent increase in controllable operational expenditures.
It will also include an almost $6 million in rolling stock improvements, over $3.5 million in other budgetary funding improvements, and finally almost $61 million for improvements through municipal bonds and sales tax.
The 2022-2023 fiscal year begins on July 1st.
