Lawton City Council approves the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.

Officials based next year’s revenues off possible increases in sales tax use at 4%, and a utility rate and fee hike of 15%.

A summary of costs for the year include: a one step or 3% increase in base pay for city personnel and a one percent increase in controllable operational expenditures.

It will also include an almost $6 million in rolling stock improvements, over $3.5 million in other budgetary funding improvements, and finally almost $61 million for improvements through municipal bonds and sales tax.

The 2022-2023 fiscal year begins on July 1st.

