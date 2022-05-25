Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton City Council approves the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year

During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming...
During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.

Officials based next year’s revenues off possible increases in sales tax use at 4%, and a utility rate and fee hike of 15%.

A summary of costs for the year include: a one step or 3% increase in base pay for city personnel and a one percent increase in controllable operational expenditures.

It will also include an almost $6 million in rolling stock improvements, over $3.5 million in other budgetary funding improvements, and finally almost $61 million for improvements through municipal bonds and sales tax.

The 2022-2023 fiscal year begins on July 1st.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire

Latest News

A portion of the ARPA funding will be used to replace LFD’s mobile compressor that firefighters...
Lawton City Council approves using ARPA funds to buy new equipment for LFD
City of Lawton Lakes Division experiencing intermittent phone issues
City of Lawton Lakes Division experiencing intermittent phone issues
A portion of the ARPA funding will be used to replace LFD’s mobile compressor that firefighters...
Lawton City Council approves using ARPA funds to buy new equipment for LFD
A group of Oklahoma Athletes excelled this month at the recent National Senior Games in Florida.
Oklahoma athletes participate in the National Senior Games in Florida