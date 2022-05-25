Lawton City Council approves using ARPA funds to buy new equipment for LFD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is upgrading equipment, using about $540,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds, approved by Lawton City Council Tuesday.

A self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA can save a firefighters life or help them save someone else’s. And on the scene of a fire, a breathing air compressor replenishes air, allowing firefighters to continue doing their jobs.

A portion of the ARPA funding will be used to replace LFD’s mobile compressor that firefighters use to fill up their air packs while on the scene of a fire.

According to Fire Chief Jared Williams, their current compressor is 11-years-old and no longer works efficiently.

“The manufacturer’s no longer making parts for it, so it’s getting harder to keep the compressor in service, so we can keep that moving,” Williams said. “The compressor itself is a high pressure system. It can fill up to 6000 PSI. That gives us the storage capacity to be able to fill more cylinders at a greater amount on scene.”

These air packs keep firefighters from breathing in smoke when putting out a fire.

“It gives us the ability to put trucks back in service faster and then we’re able to respond to another location or we have a sustained firefight,” Williams said. “The air packs are just that. That’s our lifeline of the firefighters, so it makes them available to be able to get into the fire and to be able to rescue our citizens.”

According to Lieutenant David Raynor, new building construction has made the jobs of firefighters more dangerous than ever.

“The new energy efficiency and things like that in houses, they hold a lot more smoke, hold a lot more harmful smoke than in previous years just because of plastics and manufactured materials, so it’s even more important now,” Raynor said.

He said next to water and firehouses, SCBAs and air compressors are the most essential pieces of equipment they use.

“Without them, we just couldn’t do our job effectively and with this new equipment, and just being the best equipment available and meeting the current standards makes you feel good about having the best equipment,” Raynor said.

LFD officials said they plan to have the equipment installed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.