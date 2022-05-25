Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma athletes participate in the National Senior Games in Florida

A group of Oklahoma Athletes excelled this month at the recent National Senior Games in Florida.
A group of Oklahoma Athletes excelled this month at the recent National Senior Games in Florida.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORIDA (KSWO) -A group of Oklahoma Athletes excelled this month at the recent National Senior Games in Florida.

Senior Athletes from different cities across the state, including Lawton, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City, all qualified for nationals this year.

They participated in a wide variety of events, including a 5K road race and team sports.

All of them finishing in the top ten percent in their events.

The Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah, was among the qualifying athletes, and he stressed the importance of healthy living and teamwork even beyond the games.

“If you live a healthy lifestyle you live longer; so one of the things we’re doing at the Comanche Nation is we started a movement of nutrition at fitness, and it’s really taken off. People are noticing their moods are better, they’re able to control their blood pressure and diabetes, and we couldn’t do this if we don’t do it together,” the chairman said.

The Chairman says his goal is to have even more representation from Southwest Oklahoma for the 2023 Nationals.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire

Latest News

A portion of the ARPA funding will be used to replace LFD’s mobile compressor that firefighters...
Lawton City Council approves using ARPA funds to buy new equipment for LFD
During last night’s meeting, the Lawton City Council approved the budget for the upcoming...
Lawton City Council approves the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year
City of Lawton Lakes Division experiencing intermittent phone issues
City of Lawton Lakes Division experiencing intermittent phone issues
A portion of the ARPA funding will be used to replace LFD’s mobile compressor that firefighters...
Lawton City Council approves using ARPA funds to buy new equipment for LFD