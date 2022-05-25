Oklahoma athletes participate in the National Senior Games in Florida

FLORIDA (KSWO) -A group of Oklahoma Athletes excelled this month at the recent National Senior Games in Florida.

Senior Athletes from different cities across the state, including Lawton, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City, all qualified for nationals this year.

They participated in a wide variety of events, including a 5K road race and team sports.

All of them finishing in the top ten percent in their events.

The Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah, was among the qualifying athletes, and he stressed the importance of healthy living and teamwork even beyond the games.

“If you live a healthy lifestyle you live longer; so one of the things we’re doing at the Comanche Nation is we started a movement of nutrition at fitness, and it’s really taken off. People are noticing their moods are better, they’re able to control their blood pressure and diabetes, and we couldn’t do this if we don’t do it together,” the chairman said.

The Chairman says his goal is to have even more representation from Southwest Oklahoma for the 2023 Nationals.

