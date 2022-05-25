Expert Connections
Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

