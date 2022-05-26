6th Annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day coming to Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day is coming to Duncan, for the 6th year in a row.

It will take place at Lake Humphreys on Saturday, June 4th.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a briefing over the Kids Fishing Tournament at 9 a.m..

Then the fishing and fun begins, followed by an awards ceremony at noon to complete the day.

There will also be static vehicle displays for the kids to check out, along with food and prizes.

No fishing permits or licenses are required to participate.

For more information, residents can contact Duncan Police Department.

