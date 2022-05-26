Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Warmer & sunny | 5/26AM

With more sunshine, highs will be warmer! Most locations will see 80s
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered cloud cover is what we’re waking up to this Thursday morning but we’re at least dry! After all is said and done Lawton received 1.37″ where Wichita Falls picked up 2.06 inches of rain over the last 3-days. Skies are already clear for many counties in north Texas but skies will gradually clear from west to east throughout the day. With more sunshine, highs will be warmer! Most locations will see 80s but there will be a spread of upper 70s NE to low 90s SW. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts higher.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s by morning. A ridge of high pressure is expected to build allowing for a warming trend through Memorial Day Weekend. Friday will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Any Friday night plans are looking to be A-Okay with clear skies and calm conditions. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by sunrise Saturday morning. For Saturday, mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. Highs in the mid 90s for areas along/east of I-44. All western locations will likely hit the triple digits. Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday. Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph.

Low relative humidity for western counties will result in elevated fire conditions for southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas. To sum up the weather over the holiday weekend: warmer temperatures but breezy and dry!

The ridge of high pressure weakens slightly by early next week resulting in a relief from the hot conditions from the weekend. Many by Memorial Day afternoon will only see upper 80s and low to mid 90s for high temperatures. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

Part of the day on Tuesday will remain dry and partly cloudy but a cold front looks to move in late in the evening resulting in isolated showers/ storms. A better chance for rain/ storms arrives just off the 7-day forecast for everyone else.

Have a good day! -LW

