Fort Sill announces summer fitness and recreation activities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is going to be busy this summer, with tons of fun fitness and recreation activities!

Starting on May 27th, with the opening of both the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area’s beach and the Quinette Pool, giving residents a chance at cool dip!

On May 28th Fort Sill will host the Murph Challenge, featuring tons of different fitness challenges.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the tennis court on June 3rd, before the kid’s Tennis Blitz Camp begins.

This year’s Army Heritage Celebration begins on June 10th, along with a Body vs. Earth Triathlon the following day.

There will also be kayak lessons, beach movie nights at LETRA, and much more throughout the summer.

