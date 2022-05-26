Indiahoma Agriculture barn burglarized

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from the Indiahoma Public Schools Ag barns, now the community is working to help the kids affected by the theft.

According to Agriculture teacher Abbie Mckenzie, the thief stole about $7,600 worth of the student’s equipment.

Friday afternoon Mckenzie was working with students in the barn when she noticed small items missing. At the time, she thought they were just misplaced. She later realized there were even more items missing.

“Yesterday morning I came down here with another one of my students around 7 am, and notice that a whole bunch of our big expensive items was gone that we use for like shows, to make sure like in the wintertime the animals are well taken care of, like with heaters and stuff like that,” she said.

McKenzie said it’s already affecting one of their newest students in the Ag department, by not having the necessary items she needs to be successful.

“She just got her first two lambs this past weekend and someone has stolen the sheep stand and blowers, so, therefore, she can’t wash her animal she can’t work their leg hair and stuff like that like she’s supposed to. So it like limits her a lot, until I can get new items or those items can be returned to us. Because like she won’t be able to do what she needs to do to get that lamb ready for us to show,’ Mckenzie said.

McKenzie took to social media to notify people about the burglary and not even 24 hours later, the community stepped in to help.

“I know a couple of people have already volunteered to lend us some of their equipment. And some like that because their kids have retired. I had another ag teacher reach out and offer me to come to pick up some stuff and we can borrow it until we get everything purchased,” she said.

This recent burglary has placed the student’s summer projects at a standstill until these items are returned or replaced.

“You didn’t necessarily take from me you didn’t take from the school but did you take away from the kids, and that’s hurting them in the long run. I want to thank the community for their support and their help and all the Facebook shares and stuff like that,” Mckenzie said.

The school is asking the community to be on the lookout for social media or local pawn shops for someone who may be trying to sell these items.

Yellow Champion portable generator Red Craftsman portable diesel heater Red air express cattle blower 2 Aluminum sheep stands and headstalls Aluminum pen gates for the inside of the trailer An electric power washer Lime green toolbox that contains a clipper battery and charger

There is also a GoFundMe to help replace the items.

