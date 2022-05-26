LPS holds active shooter training

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple departments joined LPS for their annual active shooter training.

Not only did they have LPS officers but they also had Lawton Police Department, Comanche Police, and Duncan regional hospital security.

This training began on Monday and is typically between 2 to 3 days long.

Program Coordinator David Culver said shootings around the country serve as a reminder that that training like this is very valuable to officers.

“It reinforces our efforts I think to provide the best training we can to the officers so they are best organized and prepared to respond to an incident,” said Culver.

Culver also said this training provides the latest technology and training on how to handle these situations from beginning to end. He commends Lawton Public Schools for ensuring this training is provided each year.

“It’s a sad fact that we have to think about this kind of training for an education environment but I believe that the administration clearly supports this type of training for your police force as well as community wide police force because that will be your response, said Culver.”

During this training officers learned how to enter buildings safely, how to handle a particular crisis, and how to apply medical equipment in order to save lives.

“We feel like if we have officers well trained and able to deal with a situation like that not only being able to deal with it but also it teaches us ways that we could probably even see things happening before it happens and we can intervene which I call proactive law enforcement, I whole lot rather be proactive than reactive,” said Chief Hornbeck.

Hornbeck says the recent shooting in Texas serves as a reminder why annual training is necessary.

“This kind of hit home to us when this happened and it just reintegrated to us why we are here and why we are training and why we are doing what we are doing to prepare our officers in case something like that was brought to one of our school building,” said Hornbeck.

Lawton Public Schools encourages the community to reach out to Law Enforcement to report anything suspicious, whether that is in person or through social media.

Remember, if you see something, say something by texting “OKS Threat” to 226787.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.