The Oak Ridge Boys talk about coming to Lawton in June
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oak Ridge Boys are heading to Apache Casino Hotel for one night only, on June 3rd.
Featuring 3-decades of great music from the legendary country band, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and then the show starts at 7:30 p.m..
Tickets start at $35, but they are selling fast!
You must be 21 years or older to attend.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.