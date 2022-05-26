The Oak Ridge Boys talk about coming to Lawton in June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oak Ridge Boys are heading to Apache Casino Hotel for one night only, on June 3rd.

Featuring 3-decades of great music from the legendary country band, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and then the show starts at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets start at $35, but they are selling fast!

You must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

