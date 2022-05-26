Expert Connections
Registration begins for the 2022 Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival

Registration is officially underway for the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival Parade in the Park, the newest edition to the independence festival.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration is officially underway for the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival Parade in the Park, the newest edition to the independence festival.

The theme of this year’s Parade will be “Let Freedom Ring,” with donations to local non-profits and public schools awarded in honor of first, second, and third place, in lieu of a prize.

However, available spots for the parade are limited.

Applications are currently being accepted for early registration, now through June 17, with late registration ending on June 23.

The cost to enter is $50 for businesses, $25 for non-profits, $100 for political candidates and free for all schools.

Parade participants will be judged on their representation of the theme “Let Freedom Ring,” with categories in overall theme, originality and craftsmanship.

For more information you can contact the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division at (580) 581-3470.

