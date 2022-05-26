Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School districts across the country are taking another look at how school security is funded, following the shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more funding for schools to keep students safe. He said it doesn’t matter whether it’s a public, private, or charter school because every staff member and child deserves to have peace of mind.

Each year, Cache Public Schools spends between $200,000 to 300,000 on security, including staff, cameras and equipment.

That’s about 10% of the district’s budget.

“If we could stop crazy, a lot of these things wouldn’t be happening,” Hance said. “This problem would have been cured a long time ago, so it’s an uphill battle. It’s a challenge, but I think we owe it to our next generation to where they can come to school and our teachers, they can come to school and feel like we’re doing our very best to keep them safe.”

Hance said lawmakers should create a line item within the budget, dedicated specifically to school security.

“We’ve been very imaginative in Oklahoma, regarding giving a lot of tax breaks and incentives for getting companies to come to Oklahoma,” Hance said. “There’s got to be some imagination in the senate on how we can keep children safe.”

Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime agrees with Hance.

His district spends about $750,000 each year on officers alone.

“In light of what happened, maybe we can challenge our legislators to go back and dedicate some money to security, dedicate some money for schools,” Hime said. “Even if they hired one person or a committee of people to come into our schools and say, ‘This is what you need to do. You can apply for grants from us to do this to secure your schools.”

Hime said with LPS’s open campuses at the high schools, administrators are always looking for ways to be make the schools more secure.

“From my seat, I think our people -- Chief Hornbeck, communication people, our principals -- I think we’re doing a lot, but one thing that I’ve always brought with me when I came here, you don’t have to be bad to get better, so we need to get better everyday,” Hime said.

According to Hime, the district is looking at placing officers outside of buildings to patrol rather than inside the schools.

He said research shows protection starts with keeping predators out of the building. They hope to have that in place by next semester.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

Latest News

The annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day is coming to Duncan, for the 6th year in a row.
6th Annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day coming to Duncan
Registration is officially underway for the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival Parade in the...
Registration begins for the 2022 Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival
Together Oklahoma is hosting a special statewide Listening Session in the coming weeks to...
Together Oklahoma to host Pride and Policy Listening Sessions
Together Oklahoma is hosting a special statewide Listening Session in the coming weeks to...
Interview Together Oklahoma: Pride and Policy Sessions