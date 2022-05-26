Expert Connections
Together Oklahoma to host Pride and Policy Listening Sessions

Together Oklahoma is hosting a special statewide Listening Session in the coming weeks to discuss the pressing issues and policies affecting the LGBT community
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Together Oklahoma is hosting a special statewide Listening Session in the coming weeks to discuss the pressing issues and policies affecting the LGBT community.

The Southwest Regional Organizer for Together Oklahoma, Katie Applegate, told us more about why the session are so important to the community.

The listening session will be held June 16, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m..

It will also be held on Zoom, and you can find a link to register here.

