Together Oklahoma to host Pride and Policy Listening Sessions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Together Oklahoma is hosting a special statewide Listening Session in the coming weeks to discuss the pressing issues and policies affecting the LGBT community.

The Southwest Regional Organizer for Together Oklahoma, Katie Applegate, told us more about why the session are so important to the community.

The listening session will be held June 16, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m..

It will also be held on Zoom, and you can find a link to register here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.