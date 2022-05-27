Expert Connections
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A two-year-old boy was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being hit by a car in Elgin.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, Emergency crews were called to the scene at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the child ran between two parked vehicles as a car was passing by.

The driver was unable to see the child, and hit him.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and was flown to O-U Children’s Hospital.

Officials with OHP said he was flown out in good condition, and was in good spirits on his way to the city.

