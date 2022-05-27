7News First Alert Weather: A hot and windy Memorial Day weekend with isolated storms possible

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The upcoming holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm as temperatures will soar into the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for a few dry line storms primarily west of I-44. The main threats for any storm that briefly becomes severe will be wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Storms should collapse with a loss of daytime heating after sunset. Winds on both days will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

If you plan on barbequing on Memorial Day it is advised to use fire weather precautions as winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-25 mph. Elevated fire weather conditions will return west of HW-283 as relative humidity will fall as low as 15%. It only takes one spark to light newly dry fuels and create a dangerous grass fire. It will be slightly cooler than the weekend with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s, but higher humidity will allow feels-like temperatures to be about 3 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.

An upper-level low will move into the Dakotas next week forcing a cold front across Texoma sometime on Wednesday. This will increase the chance for scattered showers and storms starting Tuesday evening and throughout Thursday. There will be enough energy available to support a few strong-to-severe storms if the current forecast verifies.

