7News First Alert Weather: Prepare for a warm and windy Memorial Day weekend

For tonight, skies will remain clear and it will become cool with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand across the Southern Plains allowing for a bright and sunny Friday with highs rebounding into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The upcoming holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm as temperatures will soar into the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for a disturbance to bring isolated showers and storms to parts of Texoma on Saturday. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

If you plan on barbequing on Memorial Day it is advised to use fire weather precautions as winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-25 mph. It only takes one spark to light newly dry fuels and create a dangerous grass fire. It will be slightly cooler than the weekend with highs topping out in the low 90s.

An approaching upper-level trough will increase rain chances starting late Tuesday night. It will force a front across Texoma by the middle of the week bringing the chance for scattered-to-numerous showers and storms. There will be enough energy available to support a few strong-to-severe storms if the current forecast verifies.

