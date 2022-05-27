First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy this weekend | 5/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Friday

A strong ridge of high pressure is moving through Texoma today bringing dry weather with highs today in the upper 80s and low 90s. South wind of 5 to 15mph. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the mid 60s and winds will be calm from the south at 5 to 10mph.

Memorial Day Weekend

Throughout the weekend temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s east with lower 100s west tomorrow as high pressure will be over head. There is a low end rain chance Saturday night but it will quickly move out of the area by sunrise Sunday. Don’t cancel any weekend plans as we’re not looking at a washout by any means! High temperatures will again be in the upper 90s and lower 100s for Sunday with winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph.

Skies both days over the weekend will remain mostly sunny. A hit or miss showers late Sunday night isn’t out of the question either. Dewpoints (moisture) will increase significantly from strong south winds also increasing. This will keep dewpoints in the 60s which will result in high humidity for the weekend.

Memorial Day

We’ll see relief from the hot and sticky weather as an upper-level low will track across the northern Plains. Don’t get me wrong, temperatures will still be hot in the lower 90s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the 30s all day long. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the 70s throughout the area.

Rain chances pick up starting late Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day and an even better weekend! -First Alert Student Meteorologist Christine Gormley & LW

