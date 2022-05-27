Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why

Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Although most food prices have shot up over the past few months, the prices of rotisserie chickens are holding steady.

Other chicken products, including eggs, have become noticeably more expensive. However, retailers such as Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club aren’t budging on their rotisserie chickens.

According to analysts, there’s a strategy to this move, for consumers to come in for a rotisserie chicken and then also buy other items to go with the bird.

Most companies see rotisserie chicken as a loss leader, meaning they may lose money on it, but hope to make up some of that with sales of other products in the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
LPSPD and neighboring agencies hold active shooter response training.
LPS holds active shooter training
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
LIVE: Officials hold briefing on Texas school shooting
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Sheena is a five-month-old Corgi mix available for adoption at Lawton Animal Welfare.
Furry Friend Friday: Sheena
Furry Friend Friday: Sheena