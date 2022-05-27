Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
LPSPD and neighboring agencies hold active shooter response training.
LPS holds active shooter training
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

Latest News

FILE - Christopher Rosa Cruz installs a large banner at the site of the Champlain Towers South...
Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre