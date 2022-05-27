Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In response to the tragedy in Uvalde, a local gun range owner is offering free basic defensive shooting lessons to teachers.

We spoke to Elizabeth Perry who said she isn’t convinced that carrying a gun in the classroom is a good idea.

“I feel like if they wanted to do that that’s their personal choice but it’s also not in the teachers job description to be a body guard, we are tasked with making sure that our kids are safe but I don’t think that it falls under the realm where we have to carry arms,” said Perry.

While she doesn’t believe a weapon is her best option she says she wouldn’t hesitate to protect her students at all cost.

“I’m willing to put my body between theirs and a bullet because those kids the kids in my classroom become a part of my family a part of my life,” she said.

We also spoke to local parent, Katrina Victoria Kahler, who has completed a conceal carry course herself.

She believes it’s something teachers can benefit from as well.

“I feel like if the teachers were allowed or even helped out to take this class it would be beneficial to them not only at schools but in their personal lives also, I am a big advocate for someone to carry responsibly,” said Kahler.

She also said it’s also important to educate children about gun safety in order to avoid any issues.

“Teaching your children and teaching your students this isn’t a toy we don’t play with these things this isn’t just to look at we have taught both of our sons they both know that if they see our guns anywhere they aren’t allowed to touch,” she said.

Gun range owner, Matt Schaffer, said they offer free women’s self defense courses, free safety and education courses for children as their way to give back to the community.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting registered for the teacher’s class head over to Face Book and check out Diamond Defense LLC for more details.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.