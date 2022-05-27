Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom

Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In response to the tragedy in Uvalde, a local gun range owner is offering free basic defensive shooting lessons to teachers.

We spoke to Elizabeth Perry who said she isn’t convinced that carrying a gun in the classroom is a good idea.

“I feel like if they wanted to do that that’s their personal choice but it’s also not in the teachers job description to be a body guard, we are tasked with making sure that our kids are safe but I don’t think that it falls under the realm where we have to carry arms,” said Perry.

While she doesn’t believe a weapon is her best option she says she wouldn’t hesitate to protect her students at all cost.

“I’m willing to put my body between theirs and a bullet because those kids the kids in my classroom become a part of my family a part of my life,” she said.

We also spoke to local parent, Katrina Victoria Kahler, who has completed a conceal carry course herself.

She believes it’s something teachers can benefit from as well.

“I feel like if the teachers were allowed or even helped out to take this class it would be beneficial to them not only at schools but in their personal lives also, I am a big advocate for someone to carry responsibly,” said Kahler.

She also said it’s also important to educate children about gun safety in order to avoid any issues.

“Teaching your children and teaching your students this isn’t a toy we don’t play with these things this isn’t just to look at we have taught both of our sons they both know that if they see our guns anywhere they aren’t allowed to touch,” she said.

Gun range owner, Matt Schaffer, said they offer free women’s self defense courses, free safety and education courses for children as their way to give back to the community.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting registered for the teacher’s class head over to Face Book and check out Diamond Defense LLC for more details.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
LPSPD and neighboring agencies hold active shooter response training.
LPS holds active shooter training
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A hot and windy Memorial Day weekend with isolated storms possible
The Ranch Oak Memorial Day Observance is a program intended to honor and bond a neighborhood...
Ranch Oak Memorial Day Balloon Release
If Lawton City Council approves a proposed rate increase of 15 percent, a customer who pays...
Lawton City Council to vote on raising utility rates and fees by 15 percent
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment