Teacher and student reflect on Cache Public School policies and procedures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache public Schools is doing its best to keep kids safe, teachers hopes some of the measures they have taken like locking the doors and practicing shooter drills will give parents some piece of mind.

“I really feel very safe here at Cache Public Schools I think our school system has taken as many considerations as they possibly can to keep our students and our faculty as safe as they can and unfortunately it is something that we have to do now,” said Robinson.

Stacy Robinson has been teaching for more than 20 years.

She said as a teacher it is second nature to protect children whether they are one of her own or from another class.

“I do believe that we got into this profession to help children and so would I protect our children at all cost,” she said.

She also said that Cache Public Schools has a number of security measures in place, like not being able to enter their buildings without a key.

Rylei Suina is a sophomore at Cache High School, she said they practice for active shooter situations.

“We do practice all of our procedures and all of our lockdowns every year. I feel like we do that enough for everyone to know what is going on, and what to do when that does happen,” said Rylei.

They also have a school resource officer who is on duty while class is in session.

Rylei said this makes her feel much safer and she also has faith in her teachers.

“I feel like they would do anything in their position to try and keep us safe as students,” she said.

Rylei goes on to say that she is confident that Cache Public Schools can deal with any threat because they have in the past.

