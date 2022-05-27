Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teacher and student reflect on Cache Public School policies and procedures

Teacher and student react to policies and procedures at Cache High School
Teacher and student react to policies and procedures at Cache High School
By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache public Schools is doing its best to keep kids safe, teachers hopes some of the measures they have taken like locking the doors and practicing shooter drills will give parents some piece of mind.

“I really feel very safe here at Cache Public Schools I think our school system has taken as many considerations as they possibly can to keep our students and our faculty as safe as they can and unfortunately it is something that we have to do now,” said Robinson.

Stacy Robinson has been teaching for more than 20 years.

She said as a teacher it is second nature to protect children whether they are one of her own or from another class.

“I do believe that we got into this profession to help children and so would I protect our children at all cost,” she said.

She also said that Cache Public Schools has a number of security measures in place, like not being able to enter their buildings without a key.

Rylei Suina is a sophomore at Cache High School, she said they practice for active shooter situations.

“We do practice all of our procedures and all of our lockdowns every year. I feel like we do that enough for everyone to know what is going on, and what to do when that does happen,” said Rylei.

They also have a school resource officer who is on duty while class is in session.

Rylei said this makes her feel much safer and she also has faith in her teachers.

“I feel like they would do anything in their position to try and keep us safe as students,” she said.

Rylei goes on to say that she is confident that Cache Public Schools can deal with any threat because they have in the past.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
LPSPD and neighboring agencies hold active shooter response training.
LPS holds active shooter training
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

Latest News

The annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day is coming to Duncan, for the 6th year in a row.
6th Annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day coming to Duncan
Registration is officially underway for the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival Parade in the...
Registration begins for the 2022 Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival
LPSPD and neighboring agencies hold active shooter response training.
LPS holds active shooter training
The annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day is coming to Duncan, for the 6th year in a row.
6th Annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day