Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Hot, windy, and muggy weekend ahead

Chance for showers and storms this evening
First Alert Forecast 8am
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A slightly warmer start to our day than yesterday as today looks to be mostly sunny with a few clouds. Highs will reach the upper 90s and triple digits this afternoon, as far southern areas will be in a heat advisory. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts getting up to 35-45 mph. The high temperatures will allow for a weakening of the cap, as isolated showers and storms could fire up in the late afternoon along and ahead of a dryline pushing into western counties later today. These storms have the potential to be strong-to-severe, with main concerns being wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Storms should fall apart as they push east toward I-44 sometime after sunset due to loss of daytime heating.

Tonight will be rather warm with lows in the low 70s and partly-to-mostly cloudy, along with still breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits and mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will continue to be out of the south at 15-25 mph, along with possibly even stronger wind gusts and a dominating high pressure system out east will lead to these unseasonably warm temperatures. Dewpoints this holiday weekend will be high, leading to muggy conditions Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day looks to be a continuation of today and tomorrow, so make sure to plan for the heat, sun, and strong winds if you will be outside on Monday. An upper-level trough will move across the High Plains on Tuesday, bringing a sweeping cold front south across the Southern Plains overnight into Wednesday morning. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up starting Tuesday evening and last until Friday. There will be enough energy for isolated strong-to-severe storms during this timeframe, though coverage and threats are still unknown. Temperatures will cool down back into the 80s and even upper 70s for the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
If Lawton City Council approves a proposed rate increase of 15 percent, a customer who pays...
Lawton City Council to vote on raising utility rates and fees by 15 percent
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
Teacher and student react to policies and procedures at Cache High School
Teacher and student reflect on Cache Public School policies and procedures

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A hot and windy Memorial Day weekend with isolated storms possible
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
A strong ridge of high pressure is moving through Texoma today bringing dry weather with highs...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy this weekend | 5/27AM
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Prepare for a warm and windy Memorial Day weekend