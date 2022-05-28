7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances this evening, with the rest of the holiday weekend remaining dry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Showers and storms are already firing up across Western Texoma this evening due to a weakened cap from the upper 90s and triple digits we saw this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of the western counties in our viewing area, lasting until 10:00 PM. Strong winds will be the main concern with any storms we see tonight, as threats include wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Thankfully the tornado threat is very low, though we can’t completely rule it out with any supercells that develop. Storms will push east heading into the late night hours, eventually falling apart along or just after crossing I-44 due to loss of daytime heating. All rain chances should be dispersed by midnight, with maybe a lingering shower or two early Sunday morning.

Tonight will be rather warm with lows in the low 70s and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, along with still breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits and mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will continue to be out of the south at 15-25 mph, along with possibly even stronger wind gusts and a dominating high pressure system out east will lead to these unseasonably warm temperatures. Dewpoints this holiday weekend will be high, leading to humid conditions Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day looks to be a continuation of today and tomorrow, so make sure to plan for the heat, sun, and strong winds if you will be outside on Monday. An upper-level trough will move across the High Plains on Tuesday, bringing a sweeping cold front south across the Southern Plains overnight into Wednesday morning. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up starting Tuesday evening and last until Friday. There will be enough energy for isolated strong-to-severe storms during this timeframe, though coverage and threats are still unknown. Temperatures will cool down back into the 80s and even upper 70s for the second half of next week.

