Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim’s funeral

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. The shooting is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday.

Ruth Whitfield, at 86, is the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield is expected to be eulogized by civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home on May 14 when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire.

Caption

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. Her funeral will take place at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The Tops grocery store served an important role. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
If Lawton City Council approves a proposed rate increase of 15 percent, a customer who pays...
Lawton City Council to vote on raising utility rates and fees by 15 percent
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security
Teacher and student react to policies and procedures at Cache High School
Teacher and student reflect on Cache Public School policies and procedures

Latest News

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout after making a pitching change...
Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Hot, windy, and muggy weekend ahead
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North...
Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting