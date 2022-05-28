Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
If Lawton City Council approves a proposed rate increase of 15 percent, a customer who pays...
Lawton City Council to vote on raising utility rates and fees by 15 percent
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Vietnam veterans Jan Scruggs and Jimmy Mosconis meet up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in...
Two Vietnam vets share story of friendship and how they honor the fallen
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe