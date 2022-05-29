7News First Alert Weather: Warm and windy Memorial Day, though rain relief expected in a couple days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

With another weekend coming to a close, we will end if off the same way we started it, with another warm night and breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. A wind advisory is still in effect for most of Southwestern Oklahoma and a few counties in Northwest Texas tonight until 5:00 AM tomorrow morning, in which wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph in some places.

What many consider to be the unofficial start of summer tomorrow, Memorial Day will have very summer-like weather. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures staying again above-average in the low/mid 90s and winds continuing to breeze out of the south at 15-25 mph. Western counties that could see temps reach the upper 90s, along with strong winds and drier conditions, will be under an elevated fire risk tomorrow. Be careful when doing activities outside that could create sparks, whether that be turning on the grill or popping-off fireworks. Have a safe and fun holiday y’all!

A cold front will begin descending south across the Southern Plains on Tuesday. This is going to be a slow moving front, one that which we will see the effect of it last over the course of multiple days this week. Tuesday will start off in the 90s with partly cloudy skies and strong southerly winds, but as the front starts to progress across Oklahoma, scattered showers and storms will fire up during the evening hours here in Texoma. Strong-to-severe storms are possible on Tuesday, but will be mainly regulated to northern counties near I-40. Storms that do fire up have to possibility of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday will see a chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and storms. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible everyday we do see rain, though where and how much we could see is still up in the air. Main concerns with any storms this week will be damaging winds and large hail, though another factor to take into account is a flooding risk due to the fact that somewhere in Texoma will see rain for 3-4 days in a row. Temperatures will cool-off midweek, getting down to the 80s and even 70s during the afternoon hours on those days.

Next weekend will clear out with a return to mostly sunny skies and temperatures rebounding back into the 90s.

