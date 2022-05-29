Clean Up Oklahoma convoys through Lawton, Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A political watchdog group is convoying through Oklahoma, and drove down streets in Lawton this afternoon to inform voters.

According to State Director Jay Williams, Clean Up Oklahoma is a grassroots movement.

Volunteers canvas neighborhoods, knocking on doors to inform voters about corruption at the state level.

“You’ve seen the Swadley’s scandals. I’m sure you all have covered it,” Williams said. “The Epics Schools scandal. Huge waste of taxpayer money that are going to big donors, who are donating to a lot of these politicians’ campaigns and they have a larger voice than the voters right now and that’s one of the things we’re out here trying to fix.”

The Take Out The Trash Tour traveled through Ada, Ardmore, Duncan and Lawton this weekend.

“In Oklahoma City last week had over 60 cars join us for that in the rain and to have that many people come out and brave the weather to show their support just shows the power of our movement,” Williams said. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we expect that to continue to grow.”

Bob Dill is one of more than a dozen volunteers who drove down Cache Rd., Lee Blvd. and Sheridan with cleaning supplies like mops hanging out the windows.

He’s not happy with how state politicians are funding education.

“Kevin Stitt couldn’t be bothered to increase the budget for Cameron by $1 but he’s willing to give millions of dollars to his friends and thousands of dollars to schools out of state and that bugs me and it should bug everybody,” Dill said.

Dill said he agrees with what Clean Up Oklahoma is trying to accomplish, especially when it comes to keeping politicians favoring friends for contracts.

“He’s preventing politicians from lobbying two years after they leave office,” Dill said.

The Clean Up Oklahoma dump truck will continue traveling across the state this summer. To learn more, donate, or sign the pledge, you can visit cleanupoklahoma.org.

