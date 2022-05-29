First Alert Forecast 5/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Sunday

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s throughout Texoma today as a high pressure system moves out of the area. Right now through Monday there is a critical and elevated fire danger through west and central Texoma. Lawton is included in the elevated fire risk.. Winds will be gusting from the south today at 15 to 25 mph. We are drying up from last night and the rest of the weekend looks clear of storms. Tonight lows will be in the 70s throughout the Texoma area with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Memorial Day

Temperatures will be hot on Memorial Day with gusty winds. Upper 90s is expected in most areas and winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph. The fire danger will also impact Memorial Day as conditions will continue to be dry and windy. In these conditions heat exhaustion could happen at any time so stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun. If you are planning on going to the lake on Memorial Day the water could be choppy due to wind gusts in the 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be humid as dewpoints will be in the 60s. This is perfect weather to hit the pool and stay cool or stay indoors with the air conditioning.

Next Week

This upcoming week we are tracking our next cold front that is expected to move through Texoma Tuesday into Wednesday. These showers and storms will linger into Friday but should clear out by the weekend. The main threat with these storms is damaging winds and hail. These threats are possible if storms fire up mid way through the week. Temperatures will cool off slightly into the 80s and upper 70s by the end of the week. We will see a break from the upper 90s and triple digits this next week. The following week another high pressure system is expected to bring back the hot conditions.

