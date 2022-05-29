Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lincoln Elementary students pay tribute to soldiers, veterans

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at Lincoln Elementary paid tribute to soldiers and veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The cheerleading team performed to the song God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood this afternoon.

The girls have been learning about what the holiday means and which president made it a federal holiday.

According to Juanita Adams, she wanted students to understand why we celebrate Memorial Day.

“Them getting an understanding of why we celebrate Memorial Day because sometimes they may just feel like ‘Oh it’s just a day off. It’s just a day I can have fun.’ But to let them know that there is a reason and a purpose for us celebrating Memorial Day,” Adams said.

One of the students even said it’s special to her because her great great grandfather served in the Army.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
2-year-old hit by car, flown out for treatment
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
If Lawton City Council approves a proposed rate increase of 15 percent, a customer who pays...
Lawton City Council to vote on raising utility rates and fees by 15 percent
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance is calling on legislators to provide more...
School administrators call on state legislators to provide more funding for security

Latest News

Alexius Nate’ wrote the movie, inspired by people who have been taken into sex trafficking and...
Production crew shooting short film in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances this evening, with the rest of the holiday weekend remaining dry
The cheerleading team performed to the song God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood this afternoon.
Lincoln Elementary students pay tribute to soldiers, veterans
Alexius Nate’ wrote the movie, inspired by people who have been taken into sex trafficking and...
Production crew shooting short film in Lawton