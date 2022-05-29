Lincoln Elementary students pay tribute to soldiers, veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at Lincoln Elementary paid tribute to soldiers and veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The cheerleading team performed to the song God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood this afternoon.

The girls have been learning about what the holiday means and which president made it a federal holiday.

According to Juanita Adams, she wanted students to understand why we celebrate Memorial Day.

“Them getting an understanding of why we celebrate Memorial Day because sometimes they may just feel like ‘Oh it’s just a day off. It’s just a day I can have fun.’ But to let them know that there is a reason and a purpose for us celebrating Memorial Day,” Adams said.

One of the students even said it’s special to her because her great great grandfather served in the Army.

