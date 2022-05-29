Expert Connections
Production crew shooting short film in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A production crew is in Lawton this weekend, shooting a short film called “Rescue.”

Alexius Nate’ wrote the movie, inspired by people who have been taken into sex trafficking and the families who suffer because of the industry.

It follows two teenage sisters whose lives take different paths after they run away from home.

The main character continues to search for a sibling bond.

On Saturday afternoon, the crew filmed a scene at the Public Safety Facility.

“When I heard they were a film friendly city, I was like, yes. It’s a community, it’s small, it’s close knit. It has beautiful scenery and locations, for example, this police station, just built, so I just wanted to take advantage of that and really we have a lot of Lawton actors that are phenomenal,” Nate’ said.

Her company, Trinitie Productions, is based in Oklahoma City.

They started filming yesterday at Carnegie Library Town Hall.

Nate’ said sex trafficking is an important topic in our society right now.

“Statistically speaking, sex trafficking, especially here in Lawton, is one of the highest in the United States because of the access to the freeway. Because of that, I thought this would be a phenomenal place to actually break ground and speak volumes and I believe this film will do that,” Nate’ said.

The film will be released in late next month and premiere in July according to Nate.

You can buy tickets to watch it on our.show/rescue-film.

