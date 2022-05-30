20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Cotton County early Sunday morning.

It happened about four miles south of Walters just after 1:30 a.m.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound when he ran a stop sign.

Valdez was thrown from his vehicle after colliding into a fence and rolling over.

Survival Flight EMS pronounced Valdez dead at the scene, and he was taken to a funeral home.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver is under investigation.

