20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Cotton County early Sunday morning.
It happened about four miles south of Walters just after 1:30 a.m.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound when he ran a stop sign.
Valdez was thrown from his vehicle after colliding into a fence and rolling over.
Survival Flight EMS pronounced Valdez dead at the scene, and he was taken to a funeral home.
The cause of the collision and condition of the driver is under investigation.
