7News First Alert Weather: Scattered strong-to-severe storms late tomorrow with approaching cold front

Cooler-than-average temperatures arrive by midweek
First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few limited showers and storms could pop-up in western counties of Texoma this evening, though not all models are agreeing that any rain will fire up at all in the next few hours. Regardless, coverage will be very isolated if they do fire up, with not everyone out west seeing rain, so don’t expect to cancel any holiday plans out west tonight. That being said, strong-to-severe weather can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds and small hail being the main concerns. Most of Southwestern Oklahoma and North Texas will be dry and warm with a mostly clear and partly cloudy skies tonight, though winds will still be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon. A cold front will be moving south across the state of Oklahoma, reaching I-40 by the late afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and storms will fire up along this front, with the greatest rain coverage across Southwest Oklahoma and counties along the Red River in North Texas. Strong-to-severe storms will be likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, with main threats being strong winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to the size of golf balls. There will be enough wind shear present for a possible brief spin-up tornado, so re can’t rule that threat out when storms first fire up, though the potential is low. Storms will continue into early Wednesday morning before clearing out north.

Rain coverage will continue through most of this week, with showers and storms possible everyday until Friday morning, when they will clear out as the front moves south of Texoma. Severe weather is possible everyday, but will remain isolated with threats limited to damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures will cool off on Wednesday into the 80s due to shifting northerly winds behind the front, falling into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend the sun will return, along with southerly winds and and temperatures rebounding back into the 90s.

