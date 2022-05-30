Expert Connections
Fire burns about 160 acres south of Indiahoma

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 29, 2022
INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned about 160 acres just south of Indiahoma Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to the Indiahoma Fire Department.

The Cache, Chattanooga, Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

The Lawton Fire Department, Fort Sill Fire, and Comanche County Emergency Management were also on scene to help, plus landowners from the area.

