Ft. Sill National Cemetery hold Memorial Day ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 9000 soldiers currently rest at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, they held their annual Memorial Day ceremony that honors veterans of the past, present, and future.

This event was hosted by America’s Veteran Supporters. The President, Pat Powell explains the significance of Memorial day and why it is so important that we observe it.

“Memorial day was originally the celebration of a veteran who never came out of uniform, he was the individual that was killed in some type of combat that’s why I think it is very important that we honor those and all the other veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice for us so that we can have our freedom,” she said.

Pat comes from a long line of service members including herself, she would like to give thanks to everyone who has sacrificed their lives for this country.

Guest speaker Sergeant First Class Thomas Woodrow Leblanc reflected on the war that soldiers experience both on and off the battle field.

“When we return home our real battle our war begins because we are trained to the point of life or death but we are not trained to deal with the silent war that goes on in our heads,” said SFC Leblanc.

Retired veteran, Jeffery Johnson also attended the ceremony. He served in the military for 21 years, and said it is important to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

“If you don’t remember your heroes and that doesn’t mean every single person who has fallen in combat but every single person who has served, that has set aside their own personal interest for the interest of others at large then you forget what our culture was founded on as American’s,” he said.

Johnson decided to continue his military brotherhood through joining the combat veterans motorcycle association who could be seen throughout the crowd of attendees today.

“Our motto is vets helping vets and so we do as much as we can as a non profit, veterans organization and a war veterans organization to help the veteran community at large here in Lawton and the greater Oklahoma community as well,” said Johnson.

The America’s Veterans Supporters also presented a wreath during the ceremony to honor and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

