Hot and windy conditions for Memorial Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For this Memorial Day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach into the 40s today. Skies will be mostly sunny today so sunscreen and sunglasses are required if you are attending any Memorial Day events. Conditions will remain mostly quiet and dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday morning will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday afternoon will be in the 90s again with a breezy south wind but a cold front will start to push its way into the area by the evening hours. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday afternoon through the evening. Some storms will become severe, with the main concerns being damaging winds and large hail. Showers/ storms will likely linger into the overnight hours into Wednesday. Counties along I-40 towards the northwest have the greater potential for this activity but an low threat can’t be ruled out from a line of Altus, Paducah, Chickasha.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday with scattered storms lingering. Winds will shift to the north as this front makes its way to south at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures by sunrise Thursday morning will be in the lower 60s.

With a much cooler air mass over head, highs for Thursday will only rise into the mid 70s with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. The storm threat continues with large hail and damaging winds being likely for some locations Thursday too.

Storms will start to die off by Friday but some clouds will still linger. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures by sunrise Saturday morning will be down into the lower 60s.

The sun is expected to return for the weekend and we’ll rebound back into the mid 90s and sunny skies by Sunday.

Have a good day!

- Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

