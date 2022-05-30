Expert Connections
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
CRAB ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man drowned Sunday after he was swept away by currents on Crab Island.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the victim’s body was recovered Monday. Officials did not give further information about the victim but described him as a “young man” with a family that lives out of the country.

The OCSO said the man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on the island. The victim and his friends were reportedly having boat issues, so several of them jumped in the water to try to fix the problem. That’s when the current swept the man away.

The other four people involved were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the OCSO.

The OCSO reminded the public to be aware of strong currents and drop-offs on Crab Island, hazards that visitors may encounter at the popular tourist spot.

