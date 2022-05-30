Expert Connections
Motorcycle crash sends Elgin man to hospital Sunday afternoon

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin man is in the hospital after a wreck in Comanche County Sunday afternoon.

63-year-old Carlus Coosewoon was driving a motorcycle eastbound about 2.5 miles west of Elgin on I-44 when the bike had a mechanical issue.

According to OHP, Coosewoon lost control of the motorcycle, hit a guardrail and was separated from the vehicle.

Air Evac transported Coosewoon to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and arm injuries.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department, and Kirks EMS also assisted.

OHP said the cause of the crash is a mechanical defect.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

