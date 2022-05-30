Rollover closes parts of Highway 62 and Roger’s Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover in west Lawton caused multiple lanes of U.S. Highway 62 to be shutdown today.

It happened just before noon on Highway 62, just west of the Rogers Lane ramp.

Police are still investigating the crash, but say early indications suggest the driver lost control of their car and slid off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its top.

That driver was flown to OU Medical Center for their injuries, though their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials were forced to shut down multiple lanes so Survival flight could land, as the driver was flown from the scene, causing major delays in the area.

